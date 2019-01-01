Hosts Belarus hope to win at least 10 sambo medals at this year;s European Games in Minsk, they have revealed.

Belorussian head coach Vyacheslav Kot broke the news during a ceremony at the country’s Sport and Tourism Ministry to honour the country’s sambists following the 2018 World Championships.

"At the 2nd European Games in June 2019 we expect to win some 10 to 13 medals," he told official state news agency The Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA).

"It is not easy to perform at the home arena.

"We hope our fans will support us."

Sambo is one of 15 sports on the programme for the Games, due to take between June 21 and 30 this year.

The sport is due to be held at the Minsk Sports Palace.

Stsiapan Papou, in red, won one of Belarus' two sambo gold medals at the 2015 European Games ©Getty Images

Sambo also featured on the programme at the first European Games in Baku in 2015.

At that event Belarus won seven sambo medals, behind only Russia, who won eight.

Belarus won two gold medals and Russia five.

As hosts though the country have now set their sights higher, having picked up 12 medals at the World Sambo Championships in Bucharest in November.

Two of those medals were golds, won by Tatiana Matsko in the women’s 64 kilograms division and Svetlana Timoshenka in the women’s 80kg final.

Matsko had also won the gold medal at Baku 2015.

Belarus' other gold medal at Baku 2015 was won by Stsiapan Papou in the men's 74kg category.

In all in Minsk, 18 sambo golds will be up for grabs, with 144 athletes set to compete.