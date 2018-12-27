Players who competed at the Russian Women's Curling Cup in Krasnoyarsk have praised the venue which is due to host the sport at next year's Winter Universiade.

The tournament at the Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace served as the 10th official test event for Krasnoyarsk 2019, scheduled to run from March 2 to 12.

The event was won by the Adamant-Saint Petersburg team skipped by Alina Kovaleva, who won silver at the World Championship in Beijing in 2017.

Kovaleva's rink defeated a squad led by Ekaterina Galkina 6-3 in the gold medal match, while Olga Kotelnikova's team claimed bronze.

Kovaleva and Galkina were among those to heap praise on the Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace, which is set to stage curling competitions during the upcoming Winter Universiade.

Galkina claimed the event was held on the same scale to any Olympic Games or World Championships.

"I have competed at international competitions many times before: at both the Olympic Games and Universiades," she said.

"In my opinion, the competitions in Krasnoyarsk were held at the same high level.

"We would also like to recognise the work that volunteers have put in, and that of the entire team involved in the organisation process for the Russian Curling Cup.

"I am sure that in 2019, the Universiade hosted by Krasnoyarsk will be characterised by its magnitude and Siberian hospitality."

Kovaleva said the event "left us with lots of positive impressions.

"We really liked how the tournament was organised," she added.

"The Sports Palace is a wonderful arena and has very good ice."

Further test events for the 2019 Winter Universiade are due to be held in sports such as biathlon, snowboarding and freestyle skiing.