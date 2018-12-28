International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has congratulated the “judo family” on a successful year and wished them well for the upcoming season in an end of year address.

Vizer, who was re-elected unopposed as President last year, said 2018 has come to an end “with great judo moments”.

“I want to thank and congratulate all the organisers of the World Judo Tour, Executive Committee Members and Commissions, the Continental Unions, the National Federations, the athletes, the coaches, the referees and the IJF Team for their sterling work, their boundless enthusiasm and dedication,” he said.

“We have seen a judo year filled with emotion and great performances, rising stars and new talents, outstanding champions who inspire the young generations as well as remarkable events, with enthusiastic fans and a lot of media attention.”

Japan had a very successful year, finishing top of the medals table at the senior and junior World Championships ©Getty Images

Japan have largely dominated the 2018 season, with the country winning eight golds to top the medals table at the World Championships in Baku in Azerbaijan.

The next Olympic hosts also topped the medals table at the World Junior Championships in the Bahamas with six golds and they were the strongest country at the season ending World Judo Masters, winning seven golds.

“I wish you all the best for the festive season and a prosperous new year filled with many achievements and fulfilment in your endeavours,” Vizer added.

The 2019 season will be a big one for judo, with Tokyo 2020 qualification places up for grabs.