A total of 14 athletes have been named by the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) as the latest ambassadors of Stockholm's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The “new faces”, as SOK describe them, are all either current or former Olympians and Paralympians and have pledged their support to help bring the Games to Sweden.

Retired cross-country skiiers Anna and Emil Jönsson Haag, 2018 Winter Olympic slalom skiing champion André Myhrer and Olympic biathlon champion Hanna Öberg are among those announced as ambassadors by the SOK.

Another Olympic champion named on the list is cross country skier Stina Nilsson, who also won gold at this year's Games in Pyeongchang.

"Experiencing an Olympic Games on home soil is the greatest thing that an athlete could experience in their career,” Nilsson said.

Myhrer claimed said hosting the Winter Olympics and Paralympic would be “huge”.

“Watching Swedish Olympic athletes at home would start dreams and goals for many youngsters,” he said.

Not all of the ambassadors are winter sports stars, however.

Also on the list is wheelchair tennis player Niclas Rodhborn, swimmer Gunnar Larsson, wheelchair rugby player Stefan Jansson and canoeist Agneta Andersson.

André Myhrer won men's slalom gold at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

There are now 39 in all.

Stockholm’s bid for the 2026 Games is just one of two left in the running, alongside a joint candidacy from Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy.

Also looking to bid originally were Calgary in Canada, Erzurum in Turkey, Graz in Austria, Sapporo in Japan and Sion in Switzerland.

However, all of Calgary, Graz, Sapporo and Sion withdrew from the race over the past year for various reasons, while Erzurum was cut by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

While both Stockholm and Milan and Cortina remain in the race, some fear both of those bids could also collapse, as both lack Government support.

The next milestone for the two remaining candidates is due to come on January 11 when they are expected to submit their bid plans to the IOC, although this deadline could be extended.

The host city is scheduled to be chosen at the IOC Session in Lausanne on June 23 next year.

You can see a full list of all the ambassadors here.