Applications have opened for the 2019 World Orienteering Championships (WOC) clinic for participants from Member Federations that struggle economically with taking part in the competition.

The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) and WOC organisers have collaborated since 2011 to run a clinic for the annual event.

The clinic aims to encourage and support participants from member federations that normally struggle to compete in the Championship due to economic challenges.

The World Orienteering Championships clinic in Østfold next August will support and encourage participants from Member Federations who struggle to compete in the event for economic reasons ©IOF

Next year's WOC is due to take place in Østfold in Norway from August 13 to 18.

The clinic is set to run from August 8 to 18, with three days of lectures and practical exercises taking place before the competition itself.

Applications for the clinic must be made via Member Federations by April 15, with each eligible governing body allowed to send one male and one female athlete.