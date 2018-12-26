Ron Lykins has been named by the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) to continue as head coach for the United States men's national wheelchair basketball team for 2019.

Lykins of America has been head coach of the men's team since 2013, and has been named to continue the role for the next year.

The previous five years have been extremely successful, with Lykin guiding the team to the gold medal at the 2013 America's Zone Qualification tournament, silver at the 2014 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships in Incheon, South Korea and gold at the 2015 Parapan American Games in Toronto.

His team then won the Paralympic Games gold medal Rio 2016, followed by another silver at this year's IWBF World Championships in Hamburg.

Ron Lykins coached the United States to the Paralympic Games gold medal a Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

The team will face the Parapan American Games in the Peruvian capital of Lima in 2019, with the top three teams from that competition qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

Lykins has also had previous experience coaching America's women's wheelchair basketball team, leading them to Paralympic gold medal at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, as well as silver at Barcelona 1992.

These achievements made him the first head coach to win Paralympic gold medals with both the men and women's US wheelchair basketball teams.