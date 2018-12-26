Coca-Cola Japan has been announced as a Paralympic gold partner for Tokyo 2020 and will assist with the successful delivery of the Games.

Coca-Cola Japan has become a gold partner, the highest tier of the domestic sponsorship programme, with the company obtaining the exclusive marketing rights in the non-alcoholic beverages, coffee beans and instant coffee powder/granules category.

It now brings the total number of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic partners to 66.

"We are delighted to have Coca-Cola Japan, a branch of the Coca-Cola Company that has supported the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games for many years, as a Gold Partner of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," said Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori.

Coca-Cola has sponsored every Olympic and Paralympic Games since Barcelona 1992 ©Coca-Cola

Mori added: "Coca-Cola Company has extensive experience partnering with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we believe Coca-Cola Japan will provide vital support to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"We look forward to working together toward the success of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and toward a more inclusive society."

Coca-Cola has sponsored both the Summer and Winter Paralympics since the Barcelona 1992 Games.

The company was also recently announced as the presenting partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay.