British Wheelchair Basketball (BWB) has today welcomed DYNAMIK, the sports flooring and walling specialist, as its official technical partner.

The partnership will see the two organisations work together through key sporting events, such as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

DYNAMIK will join BWB as the national governing body builds upon its unprecedented success of 2018 and pushes towards delivering its four key strategic targets, including doubling participation and continuing success for Great Britain's men's and women's teams.

"This year has seen the sport realise unprecedented success - our GB squads now hold three World Championship titles with our GB women’s team holding the World Championship silver medal," BWB chief executive Lisa Pearce said.

"I am excited to announce our partnership with DYNAMIK.

"Our sport truly illustrates the power of wheelchair basketball and the positive impact it can have on peoples' lives, whether you are a player, volunteer, official or GB athlete.

"DYNAMIK is as passionate as we are to enable our journey over the next five years, bringing wheelchair basketball to more players and new audiences.

"We are united in this vision and we both have the drive and grit to realise these goals, and we welcome DYNAMIK to the British Wheelchair Basketball family."

Craig Jack of DYNAMIK shares Pearce’s passion for the future of BWB.

British Wheelchair Basketball is the representative body of wheelchair basketball in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales ©BWB

"We are committed to supporting British Wheelchair Basketball to create more opportunities for new players to access the sport," he said.

"Part of this vision is to deliver sports environments and surfaces which enhance the playing experience for wheelchair basketball players.

"We are truly excited about the future of our partnership with British Wheelchair Basketball.

"We have watched with pride during the sport’s success in 2018.

"It is a privilege to now announce our support as their official technical partner."

Britain's men's team defeated Paralympic champions United States to earn the gold medal at the 2018 Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Hamburg, 45 years after winning the first title.

Their women's team reached a first-ever World Championships final in the German city, but they lost against The Netherlands.

Earlier this year, BWB launched a new brand identity and logo.

The body said it hoped the new look "will lay the foundations to underpin significant operational and strategic developments in the sport".