Marte Olsbu Røiseland claimed her maiden International Biathlon Union World Cup title as she clinched women's sprint honours in Nové Město in the Czech Republic.

The Norwegian, who won sprint and mixed relay silvers at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, shot clean at the Vysočina Arena and finished the 7.5 kilometre course in 19min 44.6sec.

She reversed the top-two from Pyeongchang as Germany's reigning Olympic sprint champion Laura Dalhmeier was second.

The German collected one penalty and finished 4.5 seconds behind the winner for her first podium finish of the season.

Dahlmeier, who also won pursuit gold and individual bronze in Pyeongchang, missed the start of the World Cup season due to illness.

Laura Dahlmeier claimed a first podium finish of the World Cup season ©Getty Images

Slovakia's clean-shooting Paulina Fialkova came third, 6.2sec off the pace.

After six races, Italy's Dorothea Wierer has kept hold of the overall World Cup lead which she claimed after race two.

She has 284 points on top of the pile after a ninth-place finish today with two penalties.

Both the men's and women's pursuit races will take place at the Czech venue tomorrow.

Røiseland's win made it a Norwegian sprint double at the event as Johannes Thingnes Bø captured the men's title.