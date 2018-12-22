The Olympic Channel is now available on connected television devices for Android TV and Apple TV, it has been announced.

The network will also launch on the streaming service Roku in January and further announcements on additional devices will be made "in due course".

"As the Olympic Channel continues to grow and evolve, we are dedicated to making our content available wherever our audiences are watching in efforts to create more personalised experiences for our viewers," general manager of the Olympic Channel Mark Parkman said.

"With more and more consumers using connected TV devices, fans now have more options to discover our content and engage with their favourite sports and athletes."

Fans of the Olympics are now able to watch coverage on the Olympic Channel via connected TV devices ©Olympic Channel

The International Olympic Committee, which runs the Channel, says it provides "unparalleled access to the remarkable human stories behind remarkable human feats", using never before seen footage and exclusive interviews.

Content which will initially be available on connected TV devices will include a 24/7 live stream and the Olympic Channel library featuring more than 50 series.

The Olympic Channel say future plans for programming on connected TV devices includes live events in selected territories.

The Channel, which is subscription free, launched worldwide in 2016 following the Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero.