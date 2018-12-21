The International Surfing Association (ISA) has awarded 40 scholarships worth a total of $20,000 (£15,800/€17,500) to young surfers in need of support.

The ISA say since the inception of its scholarship programme in 2017, more than 300 surfers under the age of 18 have received help.

The aim of the programme is "to accelerate the development of surfers around the globe" by offering financial aid for educational and surfing use.

The recipients are chosen based on their financial need, dedication to surfing and academic excellence.

Among this year's class of "ISA scholarship ambassadors" are surfers from five countries that have not received a scholarship before.

They are Iran, Sri Lanka, Samoa, Ivory Coast and The Philippines.

One of the recipients, Senegal’s Mouhamed Sambe, plans to use the scholarship to get his own surfboard ©ISA

In total 20 countries across four continents are included on the 2018 list of recipients.

"The Scholarship Programme is a truly special initiative of the ISA," President Fernando Aguerre said.

"We know that the future of the sports lies with the kids, and we are committed to fostering their growth to ensure a positive future for the sport in all corners of the globe.

"We have seen many ISA scholarship ambassadors go on to become professional surfers at an elite level, and we have also seen many who do not become professionals.

"However, due to the scholarship, these kids can receive an education and make a difference in their countries, all while maintaining their love for the ocean and surfing."

Seven of the 2018 ambassadors represented their nation at this year's ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in Huntington Beach in California.

You can see a full list of the ambassadors and learn more about them here.

Surfing is preparing for its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.