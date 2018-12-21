The Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) has reached a deal with TSE Consulting in a bid to "bolster" their sports development efforts.

TSE, part of Burson-Marsteller Sport, specialise in providing communications counsel to key sporting organisations and those bidding for major events.

According to the FIL, the deal will see the consultancy firm "review their organisational structure along with their sport development initiatives to help position the sport for consideration for inclusion in major international competitions".

Lacrosse's main goal is inclusion on the Olympic programme.

"Creating a structure and culture that promotes the growth of the sport of lacrosse around the world is important in establishing a good foundation for FIL to invest their resources towards as they prepare for the future," an FIL statement said.

"FIL has a rich tradition of offering programmes that support the growth of lacrosse and looks forward to expanding those programmes.

"TSE has significant experience working with international sport governing bodies in the areas of organisational capabilities and growth of the sport."

The news is the latest big development for the FIL which also appointed Olympic expert Darryl Seibel as their new chief brand and communications officer this month.

The ultimate aim of lacrosse is Olympic inclusion ©Getty Images

"We are embarking on this project in the hopes to strengthen our structure and programming to support our goals for bringing the sport of lacrosse to a much wider audience around the world," said FIL chief executive Jim Scherr.

"This is a critical stage for our organisation to assess our current structure along with our policies to enhance the culture of FIL to promote high performance.

"TSE Consulting came highly recommended and their extensive experience working in these areas will be a great asset to us.

"We look forward to working with such a skilled and experienced organisation."

Steve Roush, the TSE head of sport performance, added: "To partner with FIL in this project is extremely exciting for TSE and our sport performance group.

"Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in North America in both popularity and participation.

"With this type of momentum, it is vital for FIL to create an organisation that supports this level of interest in their sport."