The Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed) has announced the appointment of Seung Hee Kang as a new director.

It means the South Korean will join the Board of the world governing body.

Kang is currently the President of the Korean Boccia Federation for the Disabled.

Away from sport, he also serves as the chairman and chief executive of Autech Group in South Korea.

The Boccia International Sports Federation is the world governing body for the Paralympic sport ©BISFed

His appointment was welcomed by BISFed President David Hadfield.

"I have known Mr Kang for some time, and I am sure his wealth of commercial experience will bring new dimensions to our Board discussions," said Hadfield.

"We look forward to working with Kang and to benefiting from his expertise."