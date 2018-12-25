The inaugural Under-23 Blind Football World Championships, scheduled to be held in Cartagena de Indias in Colombia in February 2019, have been cancelled.

The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) claimed the decision was "the result of a lack of countries confirmed to participate in the event".

It was only announced in September that the tournament would take place from February 28 until March 9 next year.

IBSA said they hoped events could instead be held in the future.

A lack of entries has forced the cancellation of next year's Under-23 Blind Football World Championships ©IBSA

"The IBSA Football Committee will continue to work to organise age category championships and hopes the event can be held in the near future," the IBSA said.

The San Fernando Football Stadium was due to serve as the venue for the tournament.