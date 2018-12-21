Organisers of Gwangju 2019 held a press conference to share the milestones they claim to have reached in preparing for next year's International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Aquatics Championships.

After the conclusion of the FINA World Short Course Championships in Hangzhou in China this month, President of the Gwangju 2019 Organising Committee Yong-sup Lee and secretary general and vice president Cho Youngteck updated stakeholders as they plan for the next major aquatics event in South Korea.

An international media day was held in February, a world broadcasting meeting was held in November and partnerships have been established with leading Korean companies throughout the year, it was reported.

In the coming weeks, ticket sales will be launched and registration for the Championships and Master Championships will open.

The online gift shop and media accreditation system will also be available shortly.

Gwangju will host the 19th FINA World Championships, becoming the third Asian city to host the competition ©Asia Culture Centre

"As we wrap up the last day of the Swimming World Championships, I would like to congratulate FINA and the city of Hangzhou on an excellent event," said Lee.

"At the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, we are working very hard to make next year’s event a success and we hope that our friends at FINA and in the media continue to help us spread the goodness and charm of Gwangju.

"On behalf of the city of Gwangju and its citizens, we look forward to welcoming the world next summer."

Gwangju will host the 19th FINA World Aquatics Championships from July 12 to 28 next year, the third edition of the competition to be held in Asia.