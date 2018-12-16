The 2018 World Taekwondo calendar has come to an end with a mixed day for Great Britain in the Grand Slam Champions Series finals in Wuxi, as they picked up two golds and two silvers.

Both gold medals came on the women’s side as Lauren Williams and Bianca Walkden triumphed in the 67 kilograms and over-67kg divisions respectively.

The silver medals came from two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones and 20-year-old Bradley Sinden.

Elsewhere, South Korea, hosts China, Russia, Iran and Thailand all also picked up gold medals at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre.

Williams’ gold saw the 19-year-old add to her victory from the Manchester Grand Prix, with a convincing win over Turkey’s Nur Tatar Askari.

It caps off a highly impressive competition for the teenager, who also beat the top seed Ruth Gbagbi from the Ivory Coast in the semi-final.

Gbabgi did bounce back from that defeat today, however, to claim the bronze medal with a 2-0 win over China’s Yunfei Guo.

Unlike Williams, Walkden was the favourite to win her final and she promptly did so, with a 2-1 victory over Madelynn Gorman-Shore from the United States.

The bronze medal in that category went to Aleksandra Kowalczuk from Poland.

The home crowd in Wuxi were given something to celebrate as China's Shuai Zhao won the men's 68kg final ©World Taekwondo

With more than £54,000 ($68,000/€60,000) on offer for the winner of each final, double Olympic champion Jones was unable to capitalise in the 57kg division.

She lost to Lijun Zhou from China 2-1 in what World Taekwondo described as "probably the best final of the day".

The bronze medal there was won by South Korea’s Ah-Reum Lee, who beat Croatia’s Marjia Štetić.

Another strong final came in another China versus Great Britain tie at 68kg.

In the men’s event Sinden put in a valiant effort but fell to Shuai Zhao, who landed the winning blow in a golden point round.

Pre-tournament favourite Dae-hoon Lee from South Korea then picked up the bronze medal with a win over Spain’s Javier Perez Polo.

South Korea’s gold came in the first final of the day when Jun Jang saw off China’s Yushuai Liang in the men’s 58kg class.

Russia’s came in the men’s 80kg final when Maksim Khramtcov beat another South Korean Hwan Namagoong.

Iran’s came from a shock result in the over 80kg final where Sajjad Mardani beat the South Korean top seed Kyo-don In.

Lastly Thailand’s triumph was secured by Panipak Wongpattanakit, the number two seed in the women’s 49kg division, who beat yet another South Korean Min-Ah Ha.