India's Sameer Verma claimed a straight games victory over Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen to book his place in the men's semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals in Guangzhou.

Verma only reached the season-ending event in the Chinese city by winning the Syed Modi International - the last qualifying event - in November.

He has brought that form into the tournament at the Tianhe Gymnasium, however, beating Wangcharoen 21-9, 21-18 to qualify behind reigning world champion Kento Momota in Group B with two victories from three.

"There was some doubt on how I had to perform at the Syed Modi International to qualify for the World Tour Finals," said Verma.

"But I wasn't thinking about winning that tournament or about qualifying, I just wanted to enjoy the tournament.

"I knew how to play him [Wangcharoen] as I beat him at the Swiss Open.

"I just had to be patient.

"In the second game I faltered in my strategy and my coach instructed me to not follow his game.

"I'm happy right now, and looking forward to my next match.

"I'm feeling good and celebrating now."

Japan's Momota, the second seed, completed a clean sweep of group stage wins as he beat Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-14, 21-8 to top the pile.

PV Sindhu ensured there is also Indian interest in the women's event ©Getty Images

The competition only invites the top eight men's and women's singles players to take part.

In Group A of the men's event, top seed Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei missed out on going through as he lost to China's Shi Yuqi 21-17, 21-19.

Shi has won the group with a 100 per cent record, and is joined in the last four by Son Wan-ho of South Korea, who earned a second win today by beating Indonesia's winless Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, 21-11, 21-10.

In Group A of the women's event, Chinese Taipei's top seed Tai Tzu-ying withdrew injured against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and all of her results were expunged.

India's PV Sindhu beat American Beiwen Zheng 21-9, 21-15 to top the group with Yamaguchi's earlier win against the United States player enough to send her through in second.

Group B saw another injury withdrawal as China's Chen Yufei pulled out against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Okuhara, who had won both of her first two games, finished top of the group.

She is joined in the last four by Ratchanok Intanon, who won a shoot-out with Canada's Michelle Li 21-13, 21-12.

A draw was held for the semi-finals with Verma playing Shi and Momota meeting Son in the men's tournament.

Sindhu will meet Intanon with Okuhara playing Yamaguchi in the women's event.