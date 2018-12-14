The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has signed up global bank Citi as an international partner.

It will see the finance giant back 18 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) as they prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and major events such as World Championships.

Australia, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Costa Rica, Britain, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates are the countries set to benefit.

The deal will initially run through until 2020 and continues Citi's involvement in the Paralympic Movement, which began in 2012 when they sponsored the United States team.

Citi have pledged to "engage fans through integrated marketing campaigns and promotions to generate excitement and national pride around the extraordinary accomplishments of the countries' Para athletes".

They will also work to help support the day-to-day needs of individual NPCs.

International partner is the level below the IPC's top-tier Worldwide Paralympic Partners sponsorship programme.

Allianz and BP are other companies at this level.

The deal will aid Para-athletes in 18 different countries ©Getty Images

"We are delighted that Citi joins the IPC as our third international partner and that the company's support extends to NPCs spanning four continents, as well as a number of Para-athletes," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"Citi has been involved in the Paralympic Movement for more than six years and we look forward to working closely with them to explore opportunities to further awareness of how our work transforms society and drives social inclusion."

The bank's role in Paralympic sport also saw them sponsor this year's International Wheelchair Rugby Federation World Championship in Sydney, the World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin, the Asian Para Games in Indonesia and the Para Powerlifting Americas Open Championships in Bogota.

"Citi and the IPC are ideal partners because we share a deep passion for helping to foster a more diverse and inclusive society," said Citi chief executive Michael Corbat.

"These athletes have overcome adversity to achieve the world's most elite level of sporting excellence.

"Their strength, perseverance and determination is truly what makes them exceptional, and we look forward to supporting their journey to compete on the global stage."

Citi ended its sponsorship of the US Olympic team in 2016.