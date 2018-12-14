Aggreko Events Services have become the latest sponsor for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, with the company given the category temporary electricity generation.

The company, a global leader in mobile, modular power, heating and cooling, are in the third tier of the Tokyo 2020 domestic sponsorship programme as an official supporter of the Games.

Under the terms of the $200 million (£159 million/€177 million) agreement, Aggreko will provide the temporary electricity system to support the Games.

This will involve providing temporary power services and operations to support the International Broadcast Centre, the Main Press Centre and the Athletes’ Village.

They will also support functions such as broadcast, technology and sport lighting in 43 venues.

"Aggreko believes electric power opens up the opportunity and creates potential for individuals, communities, industries and societies, and has been providing temporary electricity generation services in the world," said Robert Wells, a representative from Aggreko.

"In line with above, we have signed an honourable Tokyo 2020 official supporter agreement for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, 56 years since the last Games held in Tokyo.

"With the signing of the Tokyo 2020 official supporter agreement for the Tokyo 2020 Games, we wish to contribute to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games by rendering our support to the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee."

Aggreko, whose Japanese headquarters are located in Tokyo, provide mobile and modular power generation and distribution services in over 100 countries around the world.

Aggreko provided power at this year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang ©Aggreko

The company have a history of supporting athletes and stakeholders at international sporting events.

Aggreko had supplied the power at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, as well as Pyeongchang 2018.

The company pulled out of the tender process for Rio 2016, citing concerns over the time constraints with the process having taken place just months prior to the Olympics.

Aggreko have also worked on recent major events, such as the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast and the European Championships in Berlin and Glasgow earlier this year.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Aggreko as a Tokyo 2020 Official Supporter," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori said.

A reliable, secure and resilient power supply is essential to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games, supporting all Games Operations, and we are delighted that we will be able to count on the support of Aggreko, as a company with extensive experience in successfully delivering temporary power services.”

The company are the 58th domestic partner of Tokyo 2020, which includes 15 gold and 30 official partners.

There are also 13 official supporters, including one which only sponsors the Paralympic Games.