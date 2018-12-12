FIFA has provisionally banned Afghan Football Federation (AFF) President Keramuudin Karim after he was one of six officials suspended following allegations of sexual abuse against players from the women’s national team.

Karim and five others temporarily left their positions with the AFF after the Afghanistan Attorney General’s office launched an investigation into the accusations, first published in the United Kingdom newspaper The Guardian.

It is claimed that players from the women’s team have faced sexual and physical abuse including rape and beatings from individuals including Karim.

The AFF has dismissed the allegations as "groundless" but FIFA has decided to provisionally ban Karim for 90 days.

The Investigatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee at FIFA said in a statement today that the "provisional measure expires 90 days after its notification and may be extended pending proceedings on the merits of the case".

"This sanction has been imposed in connection with ongoing investigations concerning AFF officials, as reported by local authorities and published by some media," a FIFA statement said.

Karim is the only official suspended pending the investigation in Afghanistan to have been publicly named.

Keramuudin Karim, second right, has already been suspended from his position as Afghanistan Football Federation President after allegations of sexual abuse emerged ©Getty Images

He has been informed of the decision from the FIFA Ethics Committee, which comes into effect immediately.

FIFA began its own investigation into the accusations when they surfaced.

The story first arose late last month when The Guardian published quotes attributed to the former head of the women’s football department at the AFF Khalida Popal, alleging players had suffered physical abuse, sexual abuse, death threats and rape.

She fled Afghanistan two year ago and has since organised national team training camps in Jordan, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

At one such camp in Jordan in February, Popal alleged officials sent from Afghanistan had bullied players into sex.

Popal even alleged the President has a bed inside his office and that only Karim’s fingerprint can open the door, meaning once a player enters the room they cannot leave without his permission.

The AFF said in a statement that it "vigorously rejects the false accusations" and that it has a "zero-tolerance policy" towards such behaviour.