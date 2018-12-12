Ukraine’s Olena Chynka has won the Allianz International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athlete of the Month award for November.

The Ukrainian, who lost part of both legs in a train accident in 1998, has been given the award after a highly successful World Para Dance Sport European Championships at which she won five titles over three days.

Her victories in Lomianki in Poland saw her become the competition’s most decorated dancer.

She received 67 percent of the public votes for the award, with China’s snowboarder Sun Qi coming in second.

America's Oksana Masters won this year's first Allianz IPC Athlete of the Month award in January ©Getty Images

He gained 20 percent of the vote, as another Chinese competitor, wheelchair fencer Haiyan Gu, came third with seven percent.

Also nominated were Finnish snowboarder Matti Suur-Hamari and South Korean judoka Soohee Choi.

With one award still to come this year, athletes from nine different sports have won so far, including Nordic skiing, wheelchair curling, shooting, boccia and goalball.