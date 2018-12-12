An appeal filed by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) against a Moscow court ruling which attempted to overturn Alexander Zubkov's disqualification from Sochi 2014 will be heard later this month, it has been announced.

According to Russia's official state news agency TASS, the compliant from the ROC will be considered by the Moscow City Court on December 24.

"Consideration of a private complaint against a court ruling on the application of Alexander Zubkov is scheduled for December 24 at 10am Moscow time," court press secretary Ulyana Solopova told TASS.

Solopova added it would be a "court session with a call from the parties".

Last month, the Moscow City Court refused to acknowledge a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision confirming Zubkov had been disqualified from the 2014 Winter Olympic Games after he was found to have been a knowing participant in the country's "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system at the event.

Zubkov, re-elected President of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation (RBF) earlier this year despite being a convicted drugs cheat, was subsequently stripped of the two Olympic gold medals he claimed at Sochi 2014.

Alexander Zubkov, second left, was stripped of the two Olympic gold medals he claimed at Sochi 2014 for doping ©RBF/Facebook

The Moscow City Court claimed, however, that the CAS ruling should not apply on Russian territory and Zubkov should be allowed to keep his medals.

It was seen as a direct challenge to the authority of the CAS and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The ROC argue the ruling from the court, the legitimacy of which was rejected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), could lead to further sanctions against Russia in the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Zubkov, part of Russia’s two-man and four-man gold medal-winning teams that were ultimately stripped of their titles, criticised the announcement from the ROC and claimed the organisation should be defending him rather than trying to protect his Sochi 2014 disqualification.

Zubkov represented the RBF today at the ROC Annual Conference in Moscow today but did not speak.

The CAS upheld the decision of the IOC to disqualify Zubkov after confirming he had been involved in the state-sponsored doping scheme in operation at Sochi 2014.

His case represents one of the strongest in terms of evidence as his sample included physiologically impossible levels of salt, while the CAS also ruled he had provided clean urine before the Games - a key barometer in establishing guilt of the individual athletes involved.