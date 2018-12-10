The International Floorball Federation (IFF) has approved several changes to game and competition formats on a trial basis.

The IFF agreed to implement various changes during the next two seasons including shortening the length of matches at its General Assembly in Prague, held during the Men's World Championships in the Czech capital.

“The requisite for further growth of floorball requires a more in-depth cooperation and coordination of the objectives and strategies,” IFF President Tomas Eriksson said.

“It is imperative for the movement to find a common view on how to move forward with the future of floorball, when it comes to the game format and the direction where to go.”

Floorball matches are currently formed of three 20-minute periods, but for the next two seasons matches at IFF events will now consist of three 15-minute periods, with 10 minute breaks.

“The main reason for the proposed change is to find a common view on how to develop the sport and answer to the changing requirements of the sports industry,” IFF secretary general John Liljelund added.

“We need to be able to follow the global sport trends and if needed, proactively make our sport accessible and more interesting for the larger sport audience and the market.

"The recent discussion has clearly shown that we first need to carefully test new structures before introducing them, in order to reach our ultimate goals and the set missions and visions, but at the same time show that our sport is flexible and adaptable.”

For the next two seasons matches at IFF events will feature three 15 minute periods ©IFF

Following the 2020 to 2021 season, the IFF will evaluate the impact of the changes and decide whether to implement them permanently at the General Assembly in 2022.

Also approved during the meeting was the creation of a Euro Floorball Championships (EF), which was originally proposed by the current Euro Floorball Tour.

It is hoped that creating such a competition will improve the status of the current Tour and therefore help National Federations further promote the sport.

Liljelund confirmed the new tournament would be played across January and February.

The Ivory Coast was accepted as an ordinary member of the IFF during the General Assembly, while Burkina Faso was named a provisional member, meaning the worldwide governing body now has a total of 45 ordinary and 25 provisional members.

Continued sponsorship deals were also signed with rink provider Swerink and floor provider Gerflor, while two people were elected to the Ethics Commission.

They were Oli Rauste from Finland, who becomes the chairman, and Wendy Kuan from Singapore, who joins as an ordinary member.