The Australian Paralympic Committee (APC) and mental health charity Beyond Blue have agreed a new partnership to ensure athlete well-being.

As part of the deal, Beyond Blue will work with APC's Athlete Welfare and Engagement Officer and six-time Paralympian Danni Di Toro to advise on the organisation's mental health workplace strategies and support structures.

It is claimed this will ensure that athlete wellbeing features prominently among the APC's core values.

Paralympians can be also be used as a voice for Beyond Blue to spread the message about the importance of maintaining good mental health.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Beyond Blue to our Paralympic family, but most importantly, we’re pleased that our ability to tackle a very important issue for the Paralympic Movement has been greatly strengthened,” said APC chief executive Lynne Anderson.

“Australian sport needs to consider the all-round health of its athletes, and our Para-athletes are no exception to that rule.

“For us to be able to recognise the ebbs and flows in a Games cycle for our athletes, and to have the expert assistance of an organisation like Beyond Blue is a brilliant offering for us, and one that we’re excited about.”

We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the @AUSParalympics. The partnership will help support the wellbeing of past, present and future athletes, as they head towards the next Paralympic Games and navigate life outside of sport: https://t.co/vP06Uaug9D. pic.twitter.com/w95BJy6LuG — Beyond Blue (@beyondblue) December 3, 2018

“The partnership between Beyond Blue and the APC is unique in so many ways,” Di Toro added.

“The APC is all about creating opportunities for athletes to be the best version of themselves at the Paralympic Games, and it’s all about creating opportunities in this space.

“Paralympic athletes become role models for a lot of people within the Australian community and also for a lot of people with disabilities.

"As a Paralympic athlete, we start speaking about things to do with mental health and we start breaking down those stigmas which lie with some of the projections that get put on people with disabilities.