The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected a request from Boca Juniors to suspend the rearranged second leg of the Copa Libertadores final as they bid to get fierce rivals River Plate thrown out.

It means the game between the two Buenos Aires clubs will currently go ahead as planned at Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu tomorrow.

Madrid was chosen as the alternative venue for the second leg after the clash at River Plate's El Monumental Stadium was postponed when the Boca Juniors bus was attacked.

Players suffered injuries from broken glass as fans pelted the bus with objects while it made its way to the stadium on November 24.

Some members of the team were also affected by tear gas used by police to disperse the crowds.

It led to the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) opting to move the second leg 6,000 miles away to the Spanish capital after the first leg at Boca's La Bombonera ended 2-2.

Boca have claimed that River should be disqualified, however, and that they should be awarded the most prestigious prize in South American club football.

An initial claim was rejected by the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Tribunal on November 29 and the organisation's appeals chamber also threw out the request on Wednesday (December 6).

This led to Boca submitting an "urgent request" with CAS to delay the second leg of the final which has now also been dismissed.

CAS will still consider whether to overturn the CONMEBOL verdict and disqualify River Plate, however.

Fans are beginning to arrive in the Spanish capital ©Getty Images

"The merits of the appeal will be examined at a later stage by a CAS panel," a statement said.

"The arbitration procedure is on-going with the exchange of written submissions."

Fans of both clubs are beginning to arrive in Madrid amid calls for calm.

Only home fans were allowed at both the first leg and the postponed second leg.

The situation is seen as an embarrassment for Argentinian football but FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the planned joint South American bid for the 2030 World Cup would not be harmed.

River Plate had initially hinted that they would refuse to play in Madrid.

Matches between the two sides are known as Superclásico with the rivalry one of the fiercest in global football.

The clubs had never faced each other in the Copa Libertadores final before.

The winner of this year's competition is due to play in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates on December 18.