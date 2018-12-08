International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) President Rafael Santonja met with officials from Oceania to discuss how to grow the sports in the region.

Santonja held discussions in Japanese capital Tokyo while attending the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly.

Officials he met included Ricardo Blas Sr, the secretary general of the Oceania National Olympic Committees and also the President of the Guam Olympic Committee.

Rafael Santonja discussed future projects of collaboration ©Getty Images

Talks were also held with Vidhya Lakhan, the President of the Pacific Games Council.

Bodybuilding is a full sport on the programme of the Pacific Games.

The IFBB said fitness and bodybuilding are both "very popular" in Oceania.

Discussions in Tokyo covered "future projects of collaboration in educational and sport activities, in line with Olympic principles and for the best promotion of our sport and lifestyle".