Organisers of the 2019 European Games in Minsk have claimed that more than 10,000 tickets have been sold since they went on sale earlier this month.

Tickets for athletics, rhythmic gymnastics, road cycling and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are in the highest demand, according to the country's official states new outlet the Belarusian Telegraph Agency.

Around 375,000 tickets had been made available initially, however, which could be increased to 535,000 "according to demand".

Minsk 2019 is due to take place between June 21 and 30 in the Belarus capital with tickets becoming available at midnight on December 1.

They are available to buy on the website of the event's official ticket operator, Tiketpro.

The cheapest tickets are priced at BYN5 (£1.80/€2.00/$2.30) for a number of sports.

The cheapest option for the Opening Ceremony is priced at BYN150 (£55/$70/€62).

The Closing Ceremony is slightly less expensive at BYN70 (£26/$33/€29).

Organisers may be buoyed by athletics being among the most in demand sports as track and field will take a different approach at Minsk 2019, with the Dynamic New Athletics concept set to be unveiled at the Dinamo Stadium.

Held over two hours, it will see teams of men and women vie for supremacy in 10 events, which organisers say embraces "the basic athletics building-blocks of running, jumping and throwing".

Disciplines include the "Track'athlon" - an athletics assault course featuring a sled run, shot put toss, standing long jump, water jump, medicine ball run and parachute run - as well as "The Hunt", a distance-medley race in which the best-performing teams in the first nine events will get a proportionate head start.

More than 4,000 athletes are due to compete in 15 sports in Minsk in all.