Russia will remain banned by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) into 2019 after it was decided to extend their suspension until they samples and data from the Moscow Laboratory has been made available, insidethegames has been told.

The decision to continue the ban means that Russia will not be able to compete under their own flag at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in February.

But Russian athletes will be allowed to compete a neutral flag providing they meet strict criteria on anti-doping.

The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) was initially suspended by the IAAF in November 2015 following allegations of widespread state-supported doping.

This was the ninth occasion that the IAAF ruling Council had voted to extend the ban.

More follows