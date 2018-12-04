Budapest was today officially confirmed as the host city of the 2023 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships.

The Hungarian capital was the only candidate under a new model launched by the IAAF which abolished the traditional bid campaign and instead introduced a consultation process.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe had announced in July that Budapest was their preferred choice and that was rubber-stamped today by the ruling Council here.

The main venue of the event will be a 40 000-seat new National Athletics Centre that is currently in the planning phase.

Following the Championships, temporary seating will be removed and only 15 000 seats will remain to fill the void of athletics stadiums in country.

The venue will serve as a huge boost to both competitive and leisure sports as well as youth development, Budapest officials claim.

In the past, the Hungarian capital has held the European Championships in 1966 and 1998, as well as the IAAF World Indoor Championships in 1989 and 2004.

"The victory of this bid is a recognition of all the hard work and success from the past decades in Hungary," Budapest 2023 chief executive Marton Gyulai said.

"The World Athletics Championships is an outstanding opportunity for the entire central European region and for millions of youngsters to establish closer ties with the queen of sports."

A big congratulations to @MartonGyulai the CEO and his team who made a great presentation to the IAAF Council today and have now officially signed the contract for the @IAAFWorldChamps in Budapest 2023 🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺 #ItsComingHomeToEurope pic.twitter.com/sku8DqgAGD — Svein Arne Hansen (@SvenPres) December 4, 2018

The bid for these World Championships was launched following the collapse in early 2017 of Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Balázs Fürjes, the Government Commissioner for International Sport Bids in Hungary, who had led that unsuccessful bid, was here as part of the Budapest delegation.

"It is a huge honour that the IAAF trusts the experience and organisational abilities of Budapest and Hungarians," he said

"Budapest has established itself as a major sports capital in Europe.

"The goal is for Budapest to lead the way in delivering sports events in a new, innovative and trendy way. It is essential for us to build on the positive experiences gained from hosting recent sports events and to study the right examples from abroad, such as the World Athletics Championships in London in 2017, or the Youth Olympic Games of Buenos Aires earlier this year."

