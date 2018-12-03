Argentina have put themselves within touching distance of the quarter-finals of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s World Cup with a 3-0 win over New Zealand in Bhubaneswar.

The Olympic champions entered today's match at the Kalinga Stadium level on points with New Zealand in Pool A, but this victory means they are now three points clear at the top with just one more pool match to play.

The two sides are separated in the world rankings by seven places, but despite that fact for much of the first quarter the Black Sticks held their own.

Argentina took the lead midway through the second-quarter when a beautiful reverse stick shot from Agustin Mazzilli found the top left corner.

The score was doubled in the third-quarter when New Zealand’s captain Blair Tarrant lost the ball in his own circle.

The poor error was sufficiently punished, with Lucas Vila finishing neatly past Richard Joyce in the Kiwi goal.

The score then became 3-0 five minutes from full-time, when Lucas Martinez dived in to finish a penalty corner from short range, after the initial attempt was blocked.

"It was a great game for us," said Vila.

"I think our defence was really strong and in attack we took our chances and scores some good goals."

The day’s other match saw Spain play France, with both sides looking to recover from defeats on day one.

In a game featuring drama at both ends, either side could have won, but in the end neither found the crucial breakthrough as the match finished 1-1.

The lower ranked side France struck first when, after just six minutes, Victor Charlet’s perfect backhand pass was deflected home by Timothée Clément.

Spain then dominated the second-quarter, playing almost the whole 15-minutes in France’s half.

They were unable to force an equaliser, though, in part due to some excellent saves from French goalkeeper Arthur Thieffry.

The goal eventually came in the fourth-quarter, when a slick passing move cut through the French defence, allowing Alvaro Iglesias an easy finish.

France nearly won the match with a late penalty flick but Hugo Geneset’s effort was well saved by Quico Cortes, helping the goalkeeper being named man of the match.

"When you have a goalkeeper who makes a save from a penalty stroke you can only congratulate him," Spain's Marc Salles said afterwards.

"We are pleased with the draw in the end but we want to keep getting better and better in this tournament."

Tomorrow is scheduled feature the second round of matches in Pool B, as England go up against reigning world champions Australia and China face Ireland.