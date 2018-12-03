The first European Para Shooting Championships since 2013, is set to start in the Serbian capital Belgrade tomorrow.

The event, which will take place in the Belexpocentar featuring 10 metre contests only, will take place across three days, with an able bodied Grand Prix scheduled to begin immediately afterwards.

The last Para European Championships, which was held in Alicante in Spain five years ago, featured 14 individual and nine team competitions across five days.

Only seven finals will be contested this time around, however.

The multi-functional Belexpocentar will host the event ©Belexpocentar

Last time out it was Ukraine who topped the medals table with four golds, three silvers and two bronze medals.

They were closely followed by Russia, who won eight medals in all including four golds.

This year’s hosts Serbia finished third with a total of 11 medals, but only three gold.