Paralympic Games silver medalists Canada will look to win gold in front of a home crowd at the Para Hockey Cup due to start tomorrow in Ontario.

The competition, held at the Western Fair Sports Centre in London, Ontario, features all three medalists from Pyeongchang 2018, with each team playing each other twice.

Canada are scheduled to play their opening game tomorrow against bronze medalists South Korea before taking on the Paralympic champions, the United States, on Monday (December 3).

The round-robin format is set to continue until December 8 when the final will take place between the two best teams.

London has previously hosted the competition in 2011 when Canada lifted the trophy.

The city has also hosted the 2008 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and a pre-tournament game in December 2017 for a Canadian team which went on to win the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Paralympic silver medalists Canada are set to play the Pyeongchang 2018 champions United States at the Para Hockey Cup in Ontario, a tournement also featuring South Korea ©Para Hockey Cup

"London is very fortunate to have been chosen to hold the prestigious Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup," Todd Sargeant, chair of the Local Organising Committee, said.

"The sport has grown since London first hosted in 2011 and the games will be even faster, more fierce and action-packed than before.

"We believe that this event will increase Para-[ice] hockey interest and the legacy from the tournament will improve the sport locally."

The Para Hockey Cup, previously known as World Sledge Hockey Challenge, was re-branded in June, with retail company Canadian Tire named as the title sponsor.

Last year's tournament was held in Charlottetown when the US beat hosts Canada 3-2 in the final for a consecutive victory in the event.