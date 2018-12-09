World Ladies Billiards and Snooker has rebranded as World Women's Snooker (WWS) as the organisation continues to develop its strategy.

World Ladies Billiards and Snooker had been a subsidiary organisation of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) since 2015 in order to provide more opportunities for women and girls to participate in snooker.

It will now be known as World Women's Snooker, completing a transition which includes the re-branding of the organisation's most prestigious events such as the World Women's Snooker Championship and the World Women's Snooker Tour.

The World Women's Snooker Championship is becoming more of a global event, with Dubai hosting the competition next year, and the total prize money has increased to a minimum of £50,000 ($64,000/€56,000).

England's Reanne Evans has played against male competitors, something which World Women's Snooker will look to increase as the organisation gives women players more opportunity ©World Women's Snooker

WWS will also provide a chance for the world's best female players to compete against men in mixed gender competitions.

England's Reanne Evans, compatriot Rebecca Kenna and Nutcharut Wongharuthai of Thailand have already won matches against male players at the mixed gender World Federation Championship in March.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for women’s snooker and today’s announcement is another important step in our development," said WWS President Mandy Fisher.

"Snooker and in particular providing opportunities for women to compete has been my life for nearly 40 years since we founded the organisation back in 1981 and it is now fantastic to see the progress that is being made.

"I have seen first-hand the improvement shown by a number of our players recently and I am looking forward to seeing their continued development over the coming years."