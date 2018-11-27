The medals for the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in San Diego next year have been revealed with the design dedicated to the beach and ocean.

Organisers unveiled the medals while promoting an environmentally-friendly message during a presentation at the ANOC General Assembly here today.

The medals for the Games reflect this commitment and have been shaped like a beach stone.

They feature marine life around the Games logo, such as coral, dolphins, shells, crabs and fish.

"Clean water and clean Games are the backbone of our event," said Organising Committee chairman Vincent Mudd.

"We will return the beach back to the community and nothing will be left."

Five days of action are scheduled at the “iconic” Mission Beach venue between October 10 and 14, with 17 disciplines on the programme across 15 sports.

Organisers also stressed their hope that the world's top athletes will compete with the qualification process already underway.

VIncent Mudd addressing the ANOC General Assembly today ©ANOC

For most sports the route to San Diego is through world rankings or World and Continental Championships.

Athletes from 44 NOCs have already qualified, from all five continents, and there is the aim of achieving gender equality.

"This will be a pinnacle for global excellence and we want the participation of as many NOCs as possible," said ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg.

"We were a bit afraid it would only be the big countries, but it’s not.

"We have participation from the whole world and there are still a lot of possibilities to qualify."

A festival of music and entertainment will also be held alongside what promises to be a unique mix of elite sport and intense, fast-paced action, which is aimed at making the Games instantly appealing to a young audience.

Timothy Fok, the head of ANOC's Events Working Group, added: "Preparations are going extremely well.

"Everyone involved in this project is incredibly excited.

"We can feel excitement building in NOCS, IFs and the athlete community."