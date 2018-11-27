Lima 2019 sports ambassador Dunia Felices attended an event to promote the upcoming Parapan American Games in Peru's capital.

The swimmer was on hand at the La Alegría en el Señor school in the La Molina district where nearly 100 students with disabilities took part in sporting activities as part of an "Olympics" event.

Milco, the Lima 2019 mascot, was also a part of the festivities.

Margarita Freyre, director of the school, praised the event.

"We try that the type of disability they have does not condition them to practice sports," she said.

"According to their type of movement, we encourage them to a discipline to which they adapt."

Preparations are continuing for Lima 2019 ©Getty Images

The school's sporting work is already paying dividends as three students are expecting to be part of the host nation team at the Parapan American Games.

Josué Soto, Michael Vargas and Dim Acosta are set to compete at swimming, badminton and boccia respectively.

The Parapan American Games are due to take place between August 23 and September 1.

They will follow the Pan American Games, scheduled to be held between July 26 and August 11.