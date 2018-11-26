Officials from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) will conduct site visits to Gibraltar and Trinidad and Tobago in the first quarter of next year after the Executive Board voiced its approval for the two candidates in the running to host the 2021 Youth Games.

The bids from both cities were discussed during a meeting of the CGF Executive Board in Singapore.

The CGF are still considering both proposals, with the inspection visits set to be key in determining who is awarded the event.

The eventual choice will replace Belfast, which was stripped of the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games by the CGF in June owing to a lack of funding caused by ongoing political deadlock in Northern Ireland.

The CGF are still hopeful they will select a host in the first half of next year, although the Executive Board did not determine an exact timeline.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg told insidethegames they are on course to announce the 2021 hosts before Kigali in Rwanda stages the 2019 General Assembly in September.

The CGF Executive Board held its meeting in Singapore this weekend ©Mandarin Oriental

Changes to the CGF's code of ethics were also discussed at the meeting, where the Executive Board decided to hold regional meetings across the Commonwealth next year.

These will take place to further explore the alterations, with Grevemberg claiming they are seeking a more "robust" ethics code.

A series of reports relating to past Games, including Gold Coast 2018, were among the other topics raised at the gathering of the CGF's ruling body.

There were not any official discussions on the progress in a double award of the 2026 and 2030 Commonwealth Games, an idea raised by CGF President Louise Martin during this year's General Assembly in Gold Coast.

Those interested in being part of the process have until December 31 to register their interest with the CGF, before a candidature phase is launched.

It is likely more details will be revealed at September's General Assembly.