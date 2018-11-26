A provisional suspension imposed on European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) President Franco Falcinelli has been temporarily lifted by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) while his case is being considered and after he promised to back new President Gafur Rakhimov, insidethegames can reveal.

Falcinelli was suspended in September from all of his roles in the sport following a letter he sent calling on members of the AIBA Executive Committee to back Serik Konakbayev's candidacy for President over Rakhimov, a Uzbeki businessman with alleged links to organised crime.

He had appealed to the District Court of Lausanne to have the suspension lifted but that was rejected.

Falcinelli, however, was still allowed to stand in the AIBA Congress in Moscow earlier this month where he was elected as one of the sport's four vice-presidents.

The decision to allow Falcinelli to resume his roles while his case is being considered by the AIBA Disciplinary Commission gave him the opportunity to attend last week's Women's World Championships in India.

European Boxing Confederation President Franco Falcinelli, fourth right, was allowed to attend the AIBA Women's World Championships in New Delhi after having a provisional suspension lifted temporarily ©AIBA

He told insidethegames: "I was in New Delhi invited as AIBA vice-president to attend the Women's World Champioships after having received the following statement from AIBA:

"'The provisional suspension imposed on Mr. Franco Falcinelli is lifted pending the issuance of a decision by the AIBA Disciplinary Commission.

"'This decision allows Mr. Franco Falcinelli to resume serving his duties as AIBA Vice President, Executive Committee Member and EUBC President, as well as all other AIBA boxing related activities while awaiting the decision from the AIBA Disciplinary Commission.'"

The AIBA confirmed they had lifted the suspension.

"I am glad that the AIBA Executive Committee reconsidered the situation," Rakhimov said

"Mr. Falcinelli has been doing a great job for our sport for many years and I am looking forward to a fruitful collaboration for the development of boxing.

"To suspend people from our sport is not something that I or anyone else at AIBA enjoy so this an important step forward.

"Therefore, we must spend our time and energy on developing our sport and moving our organization forward.

"Only together as a team, we will be able to continue the good work made in bringing Olympic boxing into a new era, and the recent successful edition of the Women’s World Championships carried out in New Delhi is the proof of AIBA’s capacity."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had threatened before the AIBA Congress that Rakhimov's election on a permanent basis could put boxing's place at Tokyo 2020 in serious jeopardy,

Rakhimov still won 86 out of 134 votes to comfortably beat Konakbayev from Kazakhstan.

Franco Falcinelli had originally opposed the election of Gafur Rakhimov as permanent President of AIBA but has now changed his position and backed him ©AIBA

The future of AIBA is expected to be top of the agenda when the IOC Executive Board meet here on Friday and Saturday (November 30 and December 1).

It is widely expected that AIBA faces suspension and the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 will be organised by a special organisation set-up by the IOC.

Falcinelli, though, now appears to have reversed his opposition to Rakhimov and is prepared to back him.

"Following the recent AIBA Congress, any objective analysis will come to the clear conclusion that the AIBA Members democratically expressed that Mr. Rakhimov is the right person to lead AIBA," he said.

"I therefore welcome Mr. Gafur Rakhimov as the new AIBA President and I am ready to execute my role of vice-president and support his strong commitment especially in this delicate and crucial moment for our International Federation.

"We must close with the past and move forward in unity with each other, and I firmly believe that we must be united to fight the dangerous ambitions of some professional organisations.

"I am confident that IOC will ensure the future of boxing in the Olympic programme and the new AIBA leadership will show worldwide that nobody can replace our qualified know-how and our traditions.

"Olympic boxing must continue its glorious path and our future champions will write indelible pages in sports history."