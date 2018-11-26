The International Canoe Federation (ICF) Congress has voted unanimously to continue to fight for the right to oversee stand-up paddling (SUP) following a meeting in Budapest.

It re-ignites the bitter dispute between the ICF and the International Surfing Association (ISA) over who has the right to control SUP events.

The Congress was told several countries had expressed a strong desire to host an ICF SUP World Championships in 2019, and that the legal argument for canoeing’s right to run its own events is strong.

ICF vice-president Thomas Konietzko said there was a lot of disappointment in the SUP community after the world governing body was forced to cancel what would have been their inaugural Stand-Up Paddling World Championships this year.

The decision to scrap the event was made following a ruling by the Portuguese Court of Arbitration for Sport that the national surfing body had exclusive control of the discipline.

It was a major blow in the ICF's attempt to gain a share of a stand-up paddling market also claimed by the ISA, who reacted jubilantly to the Portuguese court decision.

The event had been due to take place from August 30 to September 2 in Esposende and Viana do Castelo.

The 2018 ISA World SUP and Paddleboard Championship is currently taking place in Wanning in China.

"Expanding SUP into new countries and regions of the world is a key priority for the ISA," ISA President Fernando Aguerre said prior to the event.

"This was one of the primary factors for coming to China and Wanning, a well-known surf spot and partner of the ISA.

"This is the fourth continent that the event has been held on in seven years, which is representative of the global appeal and inclusive nature of the sport under the ISA's leadership.

"The ISA is proud to gather the world's best SUP and paddleboard athletes here in Wanning, setting the stage for an epic week of country pride, competition, camaraderie and glory."

There has been a bitter dispute between the the International Canoe Federation and International Surfing Association over the governance of stand-up paddle ©Getty Images

The biennial ICF Congress also agreed several rule changes and endorsed a proposal to extend compulsory anti-doping education courses to all senior international athletes across all canoeing disciplines.

Currently only junior and under-23 athletes are required to undergo anti-doping education training.

Additionally, ICF secretary general Simon Toulson told Congress a deal has been struck with Eurosport which will guarantee live television coverage of every canoe sprint and canoe slalom World Cup event over the next two years.

"This is a great endorsement of our sport, and very exciting for the continued growth of both Olympic disciplines in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020," he said.

"Both 2019 and 2020 will be full of anticipation and emotion.

"Fans will be able to follow the euphoria and the heartbreak of the world’s best athletes as they endeavour to qualify for the 2020 Olympics."

The television coverage will include extreme canoe slalom, a new discipline that has featured on World Cup programmes since 2016.

The Budapest gathering was also told the canoe competition at this year’s Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Buenos Aires had been a "tremendous success".

Planning is underway for a World Championships in the unique slalom/sprint YOG format, possibly to be held every senior Summer Olympic year.

Furthermore, the ICF agreed several statute changes which it hopes will improve governance and transparency, and further strengthen canoeing’s standing in the international community.

Workshops were also held involving all 10 ICF disciplines, prompting discussion on common strategies for the future.

The meetings agreed the strength of the ICF comes from its diversity, with canoeing disciplines covering both flatwater and whitewater competitions.

But the forums agreed having so many diverse disciplines presented challenges, including limited resources and a packed calendar.

The Congress voted to hold the 2020 gathering in The Philippines, when voting will be conducted for the positions of ICF President and Board members.