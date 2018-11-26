Botswana's Negroes Kgotsietsile has pledged to reduce the power of the Presidency if he is elected to the top job at the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) as he claimed he was the best candidate for the role because he can devote all of his time to the organisation.

Kgotsietsile, the former head of the Botswana Olympic Committee, is one of four candidates in the running to replace longstanding President Lassana Palenfo during the election at the ANOCA Extraordinary General Assembly here on Thursday (November 29).

He is seen as the outsider in a race which also features current ANOCA vice-president Mustapha Berraf, International Association of Athletics Federations Council member Hamad Kalkaba Malboum and Lydia Nsekera, a member of the International Olympic Committee who also sits on FIFA's ruling Council.

Kgotsietsile has attempted to position himself as the change candidate, telling insidethegames here that the election was an "opportunity for us to turn things around and to raise the bar for African sport".

He claimed the other candidates would not be able to give the continental body their full attention as they all have other sporting roles.

Kgotsietsile also pledged to drastically revamp ANOCA's constitution, which he claims means the power within the umbrella body is centred entirely on the President position, and repair a secretariat that he feels is "almost non-existent".

Negroes Kgotsietsile has claimed the other candidates in the race do not have the time to run ANOCA ©Getty Images

"We are not giving the athletes what we want and we need to give the mandate to somebody who will have time to change to lead and transform the board," he said.

"We always say we can deliver but we never look at our circumstances and what ANOCA needs right now is a full and undivided attention.

"I can give that to ANOCA.

"I believe ANOCA needs somebody who has the time for it and does not have other responsibilities because once we do that, we lose direction.

"People have to consider whether some people have the time to have the quality for ANOCA.

"I am free and I am ready to go."

Repairing the "fractious" relationship ANOCA has with many Governments in Africa is among Kgotsietsile's other key pledges, along with implementing a strategic plan which the entire membership of the continental organisation is aware of.

Restoring democracy, dignity, consultation and order to ANOCA meetings following the debacle concerning the Executive Committee's actions against Malboum - initially excluded from the race before he was reinstated on appeal - which were not communicated to the General Assembly is cited as another of his aims.

Kgotsietsile has also promised to improve the standard of the African Games after admitting many of the top athletes in the continent do not see the event as an attractive prospect.

"I believe we need change in Africa," Kgotsietsile added.

"I am selling a good product so I am positive about it.

"It is all up to the delegates - if they want change or if they don’t want change."