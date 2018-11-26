The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has tabled a proposal for FIFA to stage the World Cup every two years instead of four, the President of the continental body Alejandro Domínguez has revealed.

CONMEBOL are currently lobbying FIFA for the change, which would have a drastic impact on football across the world.

Domínguez, a FIFA vice-president who has positioned himself as a key ally of President Gianni Infantino, claimed the organisation wanted the tournament to switch to a biennial format "for the players".

It came as CONMEBOL became the latest to back Infantino for re-election.

"The proposal we have made to FIFA is to play the World Cup every two years and not every four,” Domínguez, a member of FIFA's ruling Council, said.

"It’s for the players, because they could play four World Cups if we move to a two-year cycle.

"If we stay with this format many players will not be able to play more than two.

"There are many solutions.

"We could hold the tournament in Europe, South America, North America, Africa and Asia without such a long wait.

"So we see an opportunity there and there is a proposal put forward to FIFA."

CONMEBOL has declared its support for Gianni Infantino's bid for re-election ©Getty Images

The radical move, formerly raised by disgraced former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, was put forward to world football's governing body by Domínguez at the Council meeting in Rwanda last month.

It seems unlikely that FIFA will agree to the proposal, although Infantino has shown his preference for changes to major events during his tenure at the helm.

Infantino has been spearheading plans to expand the Club World Cup and create a global Nations League but suffered a setback when the Council refused to back his proposal in Rwanda.

CONMEBOL's endorsement for Infantino comes after the Oceania Football Confederation also declared their support for the Swiss, who is set to stand unopposed when the election is held at FIFA's Congress in Paris on June 5.

The deadline for candidates to run for President is February 5 and a challenger to Infantino, who is completing Blatter's term, has yet to emerge.