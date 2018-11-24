Sweden’s men have lost to Scotland in the final of the European Curling Championship shortly after Sweden’s women triumphed in their gold medal match.

First up this afternoon at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Estonia’s capital Tallinn the women’s final went ahead, with Sweden coming from behind to beat Switzerland 5-4.

Sweden’s men were then unable to repeat the feat against Scotland though, falling to a 5-9 defeat.

In the women’s match the Swedes of Anna Hasselborg, Sara McManus, Agnes Knochenhauer and Sofia Mabergs, who are also the current Olympic champions, were trailing 3-4 going into the final end.

Whats more, the Swiss had not lost a match all tournament, but a mistake at a crucial moment left the Swedes with a chance for two points, which Hasselborg promptly took to seal the comeback win.

Today’s match was the third successive final appearance for Hasselborg’s team at the Championships, though on both previous occasions they had to settle for the silver medal.





Switzerland were ahead going into the final end, but a mistake cost them dearly ©WCF

"I thought to myself, this time it’s ours," Hasselborg said.

"it’s funny that we had to take Olympic gold before European, but now I have this gold and I am so proud."

Her Swiss counterpart Silcana Trinzoni in contrast, admitted she felt "a little bit empty" after the loss.

"We played very well the whole week and now I was not able to play at my best in this last game which was so important," she said.

"We’ll probably need a few hours to get over this, but we’ve had a great week.

"It’s still a silver medal which is nice."

Following that the men’s final began, with Sweden’s men looking for their fifth tile in a row.

Control shifted both ways as the match progressed but going into the last end Sweden were behind by one, just as in the women’s match, at 5-6.

This time though they were unable to turn it around, as Scotland added a further three points to seal the gold medal and their first European title in a decade.