Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry have taken the lead on the penultimate day of the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne.

Belgium and the South Korean duo of Byeong Hun An and Si Woo Kim were joint top after the second day of competition marred by wet and windy weather as they played in a foursome format.

On the third day of competition, however, Pieters and Detry took a five shot lead after recording a three-round fourballs total of 19-under 197 in better weather conditions at the Metropolitan Golf Club.

South Korea are now tied in second with Mexico and Italy on 14 under.

Team Belgium continues to separate themselves in the third round of the @WorldCupofGolf.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/XAe1umoZ1V — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 24, 2018

Three teams, Sweden, Australia and England, are also tied for fifth on 13 under.

Australia, regarded as the strongest team in the competition, let a chance to move up the leaderboard slip after they shot six-under 30 on the front nine but had six pars to start the front nine before a birdie on 16.

The final round is due to held tomorrow when play will revert back to a foursome format.