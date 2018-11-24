International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach today joined Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe to visit Fukushima, the region devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are seen as a vital marker in the efforts to rebuild the region.

It is due to hold baseball and softball during Tokyo 2020.

Bach and Abe visited tthe Azuma Baseball Stadium, the host for the matches to be played during the Olympics, and met 60 youngsters who played baseball and softball.

Bach, who arrived in the Japanese capital yesterday to attend the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly next Wednesday and Thursday (November 28 ad 29), also spoke with local high school students and meet Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori.

IOC President Thomas Bach visited Fukushima prefecture today to view the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, one of the venues that will host softball and baseball matches during the Tokyo 2020 Games, and to meet with Prime Minister Abe. @Olympics @iocmedia pic.twitter.com/RPUALKrcxZ — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) November 24, 2018

Fukushima has also been chosen as the start of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay

The passing of the flame is scheduled to start on March 26 in 2020 - a date that will mark the ninth anniversary of the disaster which killed 18,000 people and destroyed three nuclear reactors.

Areas near the crippled nuclear plant remain uninhabitable because of radiation dangers.

