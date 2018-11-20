The Beijing 2022 Organising Committee has launched a body to help promote environmentally-friendly Winter Games in China's capital.

The new Sustainability Advisory Committee will include three senior advisers, according to ecns.

Twenty-three other members have also been chosen from colleges, research institutions and Government departments related to the environment.

They will meet at least once a year and advise the Organising Committee on sustainability matters.

Beijing 2022 is hoping to "set a new standard in utilising the Olympic influence to boost sustainability".

"The Olympics' impact is huge and profound, and we should take advantage of the opportunity to make the skies clearer, land greener and water cleaner," said Zhang Jiandong, the executive vice president of Beijing 2022 and also the deputy mayor of the capital.

Beijing 2022 are aiming for sustainable Games in China's capital ©Getty Images

"The organisation of the Winter Olympics involves construction in large areas of natural environment so we need sustainable solutions from the very beginning through to post-Games operations with an an eco-responsible mindset."

Sustainable Games would be in line with the International Olympic Committee's Agenda 2020 roadmap.

"An intensive display of the latest technologies and models of scientific development involving energy saving, reuse of waste and green construction will be put on during the Games," said He Jiankun, director of the Sustainability Advisory Committee, to ecns.

Beijing, host of the Summer Games in 2008, will become the first city to also host the winter editions in 2022.