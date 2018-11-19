International Ski Federation (FIS) honorary member Yoshiro Ito of Japan visited the FIS office in the Swiss municipality of Oberhofen to discuss Sapporo's potential candidacy for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Ito is a former vice president of FIS, as well as head of the Organising Committee for the FIS World Cup events in Sapporo.

He is President of the Ski Associations of both Hokkaido and Sapporo, the host of the 1972 Winter Olympic Games.

The city was originally in the race for the 2026 Games but withdrew in September to focus on 2030.

The Miyasama Ski Games were discussed at the meeting at the FIS office, an event which features sports such as ski jumping ©Getty Images

This followed an earthquake in Hokkaido where 42 people died, while a new railway, due to reach Sapporo and which should be completed by 2030, is another influential factor in the decision to wait four years.

Ito met with FIS President Gian Franco Kasper and secretary general Sarah Lewis on his visit to Oberhofen.

The meeting focused on Sapporo's potential to host the 2030 Games.

The upcoming 90th anniversary of the highly prestigious Miyasama Ski Games was also discussed, an iconic event in Japan which consists of ski jumping, Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, biathlon, Alpine skiing and freestyle.