Bulgaria’s Stanimira Petrova accused judges of corruption after losing her preliminary 57 kilograms featherweight bout to home favourite Sonia on day five of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Championships in New Delhi.

Petrova, the bantamweight world gold medallist from 2014, was left furious following a 3-2 split decision verdict in favour of Sonia at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

"I want to say only one thing, it is corruption by the judges," the 27-year-old told reporters in the aftermath.

"It is not a fair result."

Petrova’s coach Petar Yosifov Lesov, the flyweight gold medallist at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, has had his credentials revoked having thrown a bottle into the ring in protest against the decision.

"The AIBA has decided to remove the accreditation, and therefore the right to be in the corner, from the coach of the Bulgarian delegation Petar Yosifov Lesov due to his unacceptable behaviour," the world governing body said in a statement, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

"The International Boxing Association does not tolerate, in any circumstances, such behaviour against the AIBA values and AIBA Code of Conduct, especially being a coach.

"The incident will be forwarded to the Disciplinary Commission for further review."

All five judges gave a score of 10-9 in favour of Sonia in the third round and that sealed her win.

The home fighter said it was a fair decision, adding: "How can all five judges go wrong?"

AIBA has faced numerous judging scandals in the past, including at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

It forced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to install independent oversight of the refereeing and judging for the boxing competition at last month’s Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Today's action comprised 32 bouts across four weight categories ©AIBA

Boxing’s place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 and beyond is currently in doubt with issues around judging being one of the major factors.

Newly-elected AIBA President Gafur Rakhimov has pledged to improve refereeing in the sport.

The Uzbek defeated sole rival Serik Konakbayev in an election at the AIBA Congress in Moscow earlier this month, receiving 86 out of 134 second round votes to claim an overwhelming victory.

It means that AIBA delegates ignored a clear warning from the IOC that electing Rakhimov - described as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals" - could see the organisation suspended.

Today’s action in New Delhi comprised 32 bouts across four categories - flyweight, featherweight, light welterweight and middleweight.

It was another excellent day in the ring for Brazil’s Grazieli Jesus De Sousa as she reached the flyweight quarter-finals after her skilful display against Canada’s Sara Hagnighat-Joo.

Aiming to claim a World Championships medal at the third time of asking, Jesus De Sousa delivered a classy performance to win her second bout of the event and she will now meet Japan’s Tsukimi Namiki for a place on the podium.

Elsewhere, Dutch middleweight Nouchka Fontijn pulled out a brilliant showing to overcome Mongolia’s Myagmarjargal Munkhbat in her first bout.

The Rio 2016 silver medallist will now go onto face Canada’s Tammara Thibeault, a winner over New Zealand’s Chei Kenneally.

There was also an impressive display from defending world featherweight champion Alessia Mesiano, who met two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist Michaela Walsh in her last preliminary bout.

After suffering a loss against her Irish rival earlier this year at the European Boxing Confederation Women’s Championships in Sofia, the Italian managed to establish a comfortable enough advantage in the first two rounds of the bout to secure a win and advance to the last eight.

Quarter-finals in all 10 weight categories are scheduled for tomorrow.