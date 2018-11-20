The Latvian Olympic Committee (LOK) has marked 30 years since their first Olympic Games by opening a Hall of Fame.

November 19, 1988 marks 30 years since Latvia's first participation in the Olympic Games, with the nation making an appearance at the Nagano 1998 Winter Olympics.

To celebrate, the LOK have created the Hall of Fame which showcases the Olympic medals which Latvia have won over the past 30 years.

The celebration also coincides with the 100 year anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Latvia, the declaration of Latvian independence from German and Russian occupation.

The Latvian Olympic Hall of Fame showcases the Olympic medals which Latvia have won in the past 30 years ©EOC

Latvian Republic President Raimonds Vējonis, joined by LOK President Aldons Vrublevskis, gave a welcome speech and praised all Latvian athletes for their contribution to the country at the opening event of the Hall of Fame.

"We are proud of 100 years of progress," said Vrublevskis.

"With this event, we want to honour more than 600 Olympians who have fiercely represented both their people and country over these 30 years, winning a total of 94 Olympic medals."