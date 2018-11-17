Double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan won gold in the men's final at the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating leg in Moscow despite injuring his ankle earlier in the day in practice.

Hanyu scored 167.88 points in the free skating event to build on yesterday's performance and finish with a total of 278.42, enough to give him the gold medal at the Rostelecom Cup event.

This was despite the Japanese skater injuring his ankle in practice earlier in the day and having to change his planned routine.

Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia came second with a total of 248.58 points, winning his country's first ISU Grand Prix medal.

Hanyu's compatriot Kazuki Tomono recorded 238.73 points to take the bronze medal.

The winners of the pairs event, Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, also overcame an injury in rehearsal to eventually get home gold.

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won gold in the pairs event at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating despite Tarasova needing stiches earlier in the day for cutting her chin ©ISU

Tarasova had fallen and cut her chin earlier in the day, requiring a hospital visit and stitches.

The duo still competed, however, to take their total to 220.25 points.

Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise came in second with 203.83 points while World junior champions Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin of Russia finished in third on 190.01 points.

In the ice dance event, Russia's Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin took gold after scoring 124.94 points in the free dance to get to a total of 199.43.

Spain's Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin scored 174.42 to come second while Russia's Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko finished just behind with 174.21 points.

Russia won gold and silver in the women's final after Olympic champion Alina Zagitova scored 222.95 points to win overall and Sofia Samodurova got 198.01 to finish second.

South Korea's Eunsoo Lim broke up Russia's dominance on the podium by placing third with 185.67 points.