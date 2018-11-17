Olympic bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia eased through her opening bout at the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) Women's World Championships in New Delhi.

The Colombian fighter, who secured a podium finish at the Rio 2016 Olympics, impressed at the Indira Gandhi Sport Complex.

She was awarded a unanimous 5-0 victory against Australia's Viviana Ruiz Corredor in their 51 kilogram flyweight preliminary bout.

Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova began her efforts to improve on her 2016 bronze medal at the World Championships in similarly strong fashion.

She was awarded a straightforward points win over Democratic Republic of the Congo's Esotia Rosette Ndongala.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Skye Nicolson enjoyed a successful start to her campaign in the 57kg featherweight division.

The Australian, a bronze medallist in the light welterweight competition in 2016, saw off the challenge of New Zealand's Amy Andrew.

Nicolson was awarded a split decision 4-1 victory in the contest.

Skye Nicolson was among those to win bouts on the third day of competition ©Getty Images

Thailand's Nilawan Techasuep repeated the scoreline in her bout against Ukraine’s Snizhana Kholodkova to move into the next round.

In the 75kg middleweight division, Canada’s Tammara Thibeault celebrated an impressive victory.

She secured a unanimous 5-0 points win over Ukraine’s Mariya Borutsa.

One of the tightest contests saw Myagmarjargal Munkhbat of Mongolia claim a 3-2 points win over Argentina’s Yasmin Marzo in the same division.