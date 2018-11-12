World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has delivered a "taekwondo development fund" to Hang Chuon Naron, President of the Cambodian Taekwondo Federation, in a ceremony in Phnom Penh.

Dr. Hang, who also serves as Minister of Education, Youth and Sport, received the presentation in the Cambodian Olympic Stadium.

The two agreed to organise a tournament in July 2019 to be named either the Cambodia Open Taekwondo Championship or the Cambodia Friendship Taekwondo Championship.

The Minister said he would positively consider expanding the existing taekwondo curriculum that has been adopted at a two-year college in Phnom Penh to a four-year university course.

He also spoke of creating a taekwondo department.

"We will continue to support the promotion of taekwondo in Cambodia," said Choue.

In the afternoon, Choue attended the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Cambodia National Taekwondo Championships at the Booyoung Khmer Taekwondo Centre, where children put on a demonstration event.

A day earlier, the South Korean had met with Cambodia's National Olympic Committee President Thong Khon, who also serves as Minister of Tourism, to exchange opinions on how to develop taekwondo in Cambodia.

The development fund was officially delivered by Choue, who also serves as President of GCS International, a Seoul-based social orgnaisation, and Cho Nam-Chul, President of the International Center for Korean Culture (ICKC).

The development fund was raised mostly by donations from the ICKC to GCS International.

Proceeds from the 2018 World Peace Walkathon on Jeju Island in July, and the 2018 charity World Taekwondo demonstration on Ilsan Beach in Ulsan in August, have also been contributed.

Cambodia's taekwondo player Sorn Seavmey became the first athlete from the country to qualify for the Olympics by right when she reached Rio 2016.